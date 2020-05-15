Should you wear a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19?

In short: yes. But it's not required by state law.

AUSTIN, Texas — Since the start of COVID-19, there has been a general confusion about whether or not wearing a mask prevents the spread of the virus.

After weeks of social distancing and Texas reopening, many Austinites have been out and about without wearing any facial coverings.

Gov. Greg Abbott's order to reopen Texas made it so local governments can't enforce any masking rules. However, Abbott said in an interview with KVUE that he still encourages people to wear masks.

So, does wearing a mask stop the spread of the virus? The CDC and Austin health leaders think so.

According to the CDC, cloth face coverings work by "preventing the person wearing the mask from spreading respiratory droplets when talking, sneezing, or coughing." So wearing cloth face coverings out in public reduces the risk of exposing the virus to the community, even if you don't think you have it.

"Since people can spread the virus before symptoms start, or even if people never have symptoms, wearing a cloth face covering can protect others around you," the CDC's website read. "Face coverings worn by others protect you from getting the virus from people carrying the virus."

The CDC still recommends wearing cloth face coverings "to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others."

The Austin-Travis County Health Authority has found that a significant percentage of individuals with COVID-19 are non-symptomatic, and don't show any symptoms.

The City's website read, "because an infected person can transmit the virus to others before showing any symptoms, the covering of a person’s nose and mouth when outside your home or residence is necessary to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

“The penalty for not wearing face-covering in Austin is that the virus is going to infect more people and more people are going to die. That's the penalty for not wearing a face covering,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a Facebook Live on April 30.

Costco announced it would require masks for all shoppers in early May, and several airlines have said customers will be required to wear coverings.

UT Austin Health emphasizes that COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, which means it can spread through airborne particles.

"These particles float through the air from one person to another, within a six-foot radius, and transmit the virus by entering the body through the mouth, nose, or eyes," UT Austin Health's website read. "Wearing a cloth face mask that covers the mouth and nose restricts the release of particles and prevents an airborne invasion."

During Thursday's press conference, Austin Public Health Interim Medical Director and Health Authority, Dr. Mark Escott addressed concerns that wearing face masks violates people's "civil liberties."