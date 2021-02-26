Texas to receive 676,280 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

Austin Public Health will again receive 12,000 doses for the week of March 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — The state of Texas will receive 676,280 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines the week of March 1, as well as 429,600 second doses for people who have already been vaccinated.

The vaccine doses will be shipped to 522 providers across Texas, including doses for federally supported sites in Houston and North Texas focused on large community vaccination as Texas continues to vaccinate individuals in Phases 1A and 1B.

This week is the 12th week of vaccination against the coronavirus in Texas.

Austin Public Health (APH) will again receive 12,000 doses as part of the allocation. Dell Medical School will receive 9,360 doses of vaccine for the week.

The following are the Central Texas hub providers receiving vaccine doses next week:

For a full list of other providers receiving the vaccine this week, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) website. To find a provider near you, visit the vaccine availability map.

The DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of doses they received, so if you have received your first dose, you should be able to return to the same provider to receive your second.

According to the DSHS, Texas providers have administered more than 5 million doses of vaccine, with more than 3.3 million having received at least one dose and almost 1.7 million fully vaccinated.

KVUE has compiled a list of popular providers where you may be able to register to receive the vaccine in and around the Austin area.