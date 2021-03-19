Texas to receive more than 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine first doses next week

More than 6 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas, and more than 3 million people are fully vaccinated.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is set to receive more than 900,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the week of March 22, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The state is also ordering 674,580 doses to be used as second doses for people who got their first shot a few weeks ago. State officials encourage people to return to the same provider to receive their second dose within six weeks of getting the first dose.

Austin Public Health (APH) is set to receive 12,000 first doses next week, which is the same number of doses it has received for the past several weeks. Dell Medical School will receive 11,700 first doses, which is the same number of doses it has received for the past two weeks.

The following Central Texas hub providers are receiving vaccine doses next week:

People ages 50 to 64 became eligible to receive vaccinations this week. They join frontline health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, Texans who are 65 years old and older, Texans 16 years old and older with medical conditions that could increase their risk for COVID-19 and education employees. DSHS estimates 12 to 14 million Texans are currently eligible to be vaccinated.

The upcoming week's vaccine allocation is higher than the previous week. During the week of March 15, the state received more than 800,000 first doses. This was fewer doses than the week before, because of a drop in supply of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot.

More than 6 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas, and more than 3 million people are fully vaccinated, as of Friday. According to DSHS, 59% of Texas seniors have received at least one dose. One-third of Texas seniors are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

