Texas announces sites of vaccination hubs | Here's a breakdown of next vaccine shipment by county

State health officials said Sunday that 28 hubs will be getting 158,825 doses this week.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas health officials have released a list of COVID-19 "vaccination hubs" that will receive the State's next shipment of vaccines.

The State listed 28 hubs, which will get a total of 158,825 doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Another 38,300 doses will go to other providers across Texas, DSHS said in a press release.

The "vaccination hubs" are meant to streamline large-scale vaccination as Texas continues to prioritize vaccinating people who are health care workers, those 65 and older and people with certain underlying medical conditions.

Here is a look at where the vaccines are going:

Bexar County

Bell County Public Health District: 3,900 doses

San Antonio Metro Health District: 9,000 doses

University Health System: 10,725 doses

County total: 23,625 doses

Brazos County

St. Joseph College Station Hospital: 1,200 doses

County total: 1,200 doses

Cameron County

Cameron County Public Health: 6,000 doses

County total: 6,000 doses

Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services: 6,000 doses

Parkland Hospital: 6,825 doses

UT Southwestern Medical Center: 10,000 doses

County total: 22,825 doses

Denton County

Denton County Public Health: 3,500 doses

County total: 3,500 doses

El Paso County

El Paso Fire Department: 5,000 doses

University Medical Center of El Paso: 5,000 doses

County total: 10,000 doses

Harris County

Harris County Public Health: 8,000 doses

Houston Health Department: 8,000 doses

Houston Methodist Hospital: 10,725 doses

County total: 26,725 doses

Hidalgo County

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance: 6,500 doses

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services: 5,000 doses

County total: 11,500 doses

Lubbock County

City of Lubbock Health Department: 5,000 doses

County total: 5,000 doses

Maverick County

Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center: 1,200 doses

County total: 1,200 doses

McLennan County

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District: 1,500 doses

Ascension Providence Hospital: 1,500 doses

County total: 3,000 doses

Nueces County

Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District: 4,000 doses

County total: 4,000 doses

Potter County

Amarillo Public Health Department: 5,000 doses

County total: 5,000 doses

Smith County

Northeast Texas Public Health District: 1,500 doses

UT Health Science Center Tyler: 1,500 doses

County total: 3,000 doses

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health: 9,000 doses

County total: 9,000 doses

Travis County

Austin Public Health: 12,000 doses

County total: 12,000 doses

Webb County

City of Laredo Health Departmen: 1,200 doses

County total: 1,200 doses

Looking closer at Austin's vaccine distrbution

APH said in a media briefing last week that it has strategically identified vaccine clinic locations in the hardest-hit communities. That includes sites that are indoors with large seating areas to monitor individuals who have been given the vaccine, that have ample parking, that have connections to transit and can be set up for dozens of stations. Those locations will only be available to those with scheduled appointments.

“While this pilot allocation is the largest given to us to date, it is important to note that it is still not nearly enough to cover everyone who will want the vaccine in our community,” said Stephanie Hayden, APH director. “There is an estimated 200,000 residents without traditional health insurance over the age of 16 that may need to be vaccinated by a safety net provider, like Austin Public Health. We have a long road ahead, but we are excited to take the first step toward vaccinating those most vulnerable to this pandemic.”

APH's allocation will not be enough to cover everyone who qualifies, city officials have said. Anyone who can get a vaccine through their health care provider, a pharmacy or other provider is asked to help save this allocation for the area’s most vulnerable population.

Residents are urged to be patient and keep practicing preventative measures to protect themselves and others.

“The situation in Austin-Travis County is still dire, and getting worse every day,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority. “Hospitals are close to capacity, and health care staff are burdened and exhausted. Just because more vaccine is being delivered each week does not mean that individuals should slow preventative measures. It would be especially tragic to have more deaths and hospitalizations when we are so close to getting our vulnerable populations vaccinated. Everyone needs to do their part to slow the spread by staying home as much as possible, and, if they leave their home, wearing a mask, watching their distance and washing their hands frequently.”

More information can be found on the APH website.