Texas announces sites of vaccination hubs | Here's a breakdown of next vaccine shipment by county

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas health officials have released a list of COVID-19 "vaccination hubs" that will receive the State's next shipment of vaccines.
The State listed 28 hubs, which will get a total of 158,825 doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Another 38,300 doses will go to other providers across Texas, DSHS said in a press release.
The "vaccination hubs" are meant to streamline large-scale vaccination as Texas continues to prioritize vaccinating people who are health care workers, those 65 and older and people with certain underlying medical conditions.
Here is a look at where the vaccines are going:
Bexar County
- Bell County Public Health District: 3,900 doses
- San Antonio Metro Health District: 9,000 doses
- University Health System: 10,725 doses
- County total: 23,625 doses
Brazos County
- St. Joseph College Station Hospital: 1,200 doses
- County total: 1,200 doses
Cameron County
- Cameron County Public Health: 6,000 doses
- County total: 6,000 doses
Dallas County
- Dallas County Health and Human Services: 6,000 doses
- Parkland Hospital: 6,825 doses
- UT Southwestern Medical Center: 10,000 doses
- County total: 22,825 doses
Denton County
- Denton County Public Health: 3,500 doses
- County total: 3,500 doses
El Paso County
- El Paso Fire Department: 5,000 doses
- University Medical Center of El Paso: 5,000 doses
- County total: 10,000 doses
Harris County
- Harris County Public Health: 8,000 doses
- Houston Health Department: 8,000 doses
- Houston Methodist Hospital: 10,725 doses
- County total: 26,725 doses
Hidalgo County
- Doctors Hospital at Renaissance: 6,500 doses
- Hidalgo County Health and Human Services: 5,000 doses
- County total: 11,500 doses
Lubbock County
- City of Lubbock Health Department: 5,000 doses
- County total: 5,000 doses
Maverick County
- Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center: 1,200 doses
- County total: 1,200 doses
McLennan County
- Waco-McLennan County Public Health District: 1,500 doses
- Ascension Providence Hospital: 1,500 doses
- County total: 3,000 doses
Nueces County
- Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District: 4,000 doses
- County total: 4,000 doses
Potter County
- Amarillo Public Health Department: 5,000 doses
- County total: 5,000 doses
Smith County
- Northeast Texas Public Health District: 1,500 doses
- UT Health Science Center Tyler: 1,500 doses
- County total: 3,000 doses
Tarrant County
- Tarrant County Public Health: 9,000 doses
- County total: 9,000 doses
Travis County
- Austin Public Health: 12,000 doses
- County total: 12,000 doses
Webb County
- City of Laredo Health Departmen: 1,200 doses
- County total: 1,200 doses
Looking closer at Austin's vaccine distrbution
APH said in a media briefing last week that it has strategically identified vaccine clinic locations in the hardest-hit communities. That includes sites that are indoors with large seating areas to monitor individuals who have been given the vaccine, that have ample parking, that have connections to transit and can be set up for dozens of stations. Those locations will only be available to those with scheduled appointments.
“While this pilot allocation is the largest given to us to date, it is important to note that it is still not nearly enough to cover everyone who will want the vaccine in our community,” said Stephanie Hayden, APH director. “There is an estimated 200,000 residents without traditional health insurance over the age of 16 that may need to be vaccinated by a safety net provider, like Austin Public Health. We have a long road ahead, but we are excited to take the first step toward vaccinating those most vulnerable to this pandemic.”
APH's allocation will not be enough to cover everyone who qualifies, city officials have said. Anyone who can get a vaccine through their health care provider, a pharmacy or other provider is asked to help save this allocation for the area’s most vulnerable population.
Residents are urged to be patient and keep practicing preventative measures to protect themselves and others.
“The situation in Austin-Travis County is still dire, and getting worse every day,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority. “Hospitals are close to capacity, and health care staff are burdened and exhausted. Just because more vaccine is being delivered each week does not mean that individuals should slow preventative measures. It would be especially tragic to have more deaths and hospitalizations when we are so close to getting our vulnerable populations vaccinated. Everyone needs to do their part to slow the spread by staying home as much as possible, and, if they leave their home, wearing a mask, watching their distance and washing their hands frequently.”
More information can be found on the APH website.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
'We are in an uncontrolled surge': Mayor Adler gives COVID-19 update after Austin businesses decrease capacity