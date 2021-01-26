17 of 22 Texas Trauma Service Areas are under COVID-19 'surge'

Trauma Service Area O – which includes Austin – just dropped below "surge" stage over the weekend, according to health officials.

AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin's COVID-19 statistics have been flattening in the past week or so, the situation statewide still remains at surge levels.

In Tuesday's joint meeting with Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners Court, Austin Public Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Trauma Service Area O – which accounts for Austin and its surrounding areas – had dropped just below the "surge" stage.

"The one in the middle, O, has turned yellow. That's us," Escott said. "It has turned yellow because we began to drop below that 15% threshold yesterday at 14.59%."

That means COVID-19 patients now make up 14.59% of total area hospital capacity. Fifteen percent and higher is considered a surge level by the State.

The graphic Dr. Escott shared showed most of the state's Trauma Service regions – 17 of the 22 – were in still in the "surge" stage, with a 15% rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"When we look at other metro jurisdictions in the state, they are still significantly above that 15% mark." Escott said.

Essentially every Texas metro area aside from Austin are still in surging Trauma Service Areas: Houston (TSA Q; 18.69%), El Paso (TSA I; 19%), Dallas-Fort Worth (TSA E; 21.8%) and San Antonio (TSA P; 23.72%).

The only Trauma Service Areas not in surge outside of TSA O (Austin) was TSA C (Witchita area), TSA J (Midland area), TSA K (Mason-Crockett area) and TSA U (Aransas, Nueces, Live Oak area).

Escott credited the reversal of Austin's hospitalization trend to the New Year's Eve curfew that was implemented by the City and the apparent adherence to the curfew by residents in and around Austin.

"I want to recognize the incredible work that the City, County and our residents ... our entire community have done to push this number back down below 15%," Escott said. "We've got to continue that effort and push it down further. I'm proud of this community for the work its done."