COVID-19 mass vaccination sites could soon be a thing of the past

Many local COVID-19 vaccine providers are pivoting their operations to make getting vaccinated easier.

AUSTIN, Texas — Just a couple of months ago, COVID-19 mass vaccination sites started popping up around the State. Now that coronavirus vaccines are more available, demand for them is dropping.

As a result, local providers are saying mass vaccination sites could soon become a thing of the past.

"The supply is caught up with the demand and we're ahead of the curve for once in the middle of a global pandemic," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell

Gravell said that, as of late, only about 5% of people invited to get a COVID-19 vaccine are actually showing up. He said it's mainly because patients got the shot through a different provider.

On Friday, Williamson County closed its waitlist and expects to close its three mass vaccination sites soon.

"Once those hub locations step down, we will be pushing the vaccine back into the local clinics, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and my HEB ... and they'll be vaccinating in the local stores," said Gravell. "I believe now by Memorial Day ... the end of May ... that we will have vaccinated every adult in the county that wants to receive a vaccine."

Austin Public Health (APH) is also seeing the supply-and-demand shift. During Friday's weekly Q&A, director Stephanie Hayden-Howard said they are changing their operations and meeting people where they are.

"We are going to start going into neighborhoods more, working in apartment complexes and being in community centers," said Hayden-Howard. "We must be flexible."

Tarrytown Pharmacy, a private provider, will soon close their waitlist, as well.

"I think we'll send out an email to 500 people and maybe get, you know, 15 to 20 people that respond, 'oh, yeah, I still need it,'" said TarryTown Pharmacy Manager Rannon Ching.

Ching said providers around the country have been dealing with no shows due to people scheduling multiple appointments to ensure they get vaccinated.

So far, more than 50% of people 16 or older in both Williamson and Travis counties have at least one dose of a vaccine.

"The people of Central Texas have been responsible. They've been smart, and it also tells me that they're ready to get out and play and do life together," Gravell told KVUE.