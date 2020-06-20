Texas COVID-19 cases pass 100,000 as the number of hospitalizations steadily rise

Cases have increased 66% over the past two weeks as the number of virus-related hospital admissions sets new records.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas rose again Friday, the state surpassed several milestones.

For the first time, total confirmed cases in the state passed the 100,000 mark, from 99,800 cases on Thursday to just over 103,000 cases on Friday. That represents a 66% increase in cases over the past 14 days.

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services show another milestone reached on Friday. The number of patients undergoing hospital treatment for COVID-19 exceeded 3,000 for the first time, with 3,148 hospitalized. Virus-related admissions are up 38% over the past 14 days.

And as hospital admissions rise, the number of available hospital beds is dropping. Just about a quarter of the total hospital beds in Texas were still available on Friday, according to the health department’s latest data. Of the nearly 60,000 staffed hospital beds in Texas, only about 15,000 were available on Friday.

As cases and hospitalizations rise, so does the number of deaths – 2,140 people have died from the virus as the number of fatalities has also been increasing.

