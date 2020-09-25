Austin Public Health echoes CDC guidance to discourage Halloween trick-or-treating

But, according to a statement from Austin Public Health, it seems like trick-or-treating may not be completely off the table. Austin is still in Stage 3 of its coronavirus response, which says people should avoid all social gatherings, such as the traditional door-to-door knocking for Halloween candy. Stage 1 or 2, however, are more lenient to small social gatherings.

"It is hard to predict what the spread of COVID-19 will look like by Oct. 31. Right now, Austin-Travis County is in Stage 3 of the Austin Public Health risk-based guidelines, which provide recommendations for personal behavior. In Stage 3, individuals should avoid all social gatherings, which would include gatherings outside of your household such as going door-to-door for Halloween. However, if our community continues to practice preventative actions such as masking, social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and practicing proper hygiene, we may be in a better place by Oct. 31, and in Stage 1 or 2 of our Risk-Based Guidelines, which allow for some small social gatherings. It is also important to remember that as we enter the fall months that COVID-19 won’t be the only respiratory disease spreading, we will also see flu season start to pick up so we need everyone six months of age or older to make plans to get their flu shot by the end of the October to prevent a potentially devastating surge of two diseases at the same time. For more information on flu, visit www.AustinTexas.gov/Flu."