Texas bars must remain closed as most restaurants reopen to 75%, Gov. Abbott says

Bars are nationally recognized as COVID-19 spreading locations, the governor said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Most Texas retail stores, restaurants and gyms will soon be able to reopen at 75% capacity, but bars will still need to remain shut, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17.

On June 26, bar establishments were ordered to abruptly close due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Texas.

"Because bars are nationally recognized as coronavirus spreading location, they are not able to open at this time," the governor said. However, he added he's working on finding ways to get them open.

The first step is to see COVID-19 numbers continue to be contained and then he will work with bars on "effective strategies that will ensure that when they do open, the possibility to spread coronavirus is contained."

Bar owners have pressured the governor to let them reopen with several protests in Downtown Austin, but for now, they'll have to wait a little longer. Some of them even began reopening as restaurants.