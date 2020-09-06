Texas A&M University requiring face masks on campus

The policy will take effect Monday, June 15.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M President Michael K. Young announced Tuesday that starting Monday, June 15, face coverings must be worn by faculty, staff, students, and visitors on Texas A&M University campuses.

He listed the following areas where the policy would be enforced:

Indoor public areas on campus,even if you are alone, including all non-private office or residential spaces such as lobbies, restrooms, classrooms, teaching and research laboratories, common spaces in residence halls, conference rooms, and break rooms;

Outdoor spaces where six feet or more of physical distancing is difficult to maintain

He recommended that individuals have at least three face coverings available to use throughout the week, and noted that exceptions would be granted on a case-to-case basis.