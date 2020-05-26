TAPPS schools preparing for less practice time in August

In a webinar with its athletic directors, the Texas Association of Private & Parochial Schools told them to be prepared to lose 2-a-days this fall.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Private high school sports teams in Texas are bracing to get less practice time before school starts in the fall.

Sources told 6 Sports the Texas Association of Private & Parochial Schools, the Fort Worth-based organization which governs extra-curricular activities for Texas' private schools, told its athletic directors in a recent webinar it would lose 2-a-days if Texas schools return early in the fall and could go into their school-day practice schedules as early as Aug. 3rd.

The news was passed along after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would begin to loosen restrictions on athletic facilities in Texas on June 1st after closing them due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

During a normal practice schedule before classes start, TAPPS schools can conduct "no more than three practices per two-day period" and "no more than two practices in one day." They are restricted to three hours in full pads per day, five hours of practice in total.

TAPPS is planning to send AD's its updated guidelines Tuesday "after lunch," as it nears the governor's June 1 date.