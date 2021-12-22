Some struggle to schedule COVID-19 booster shot amid omicron wave

"When I call and try to schedule a Moderna – or even another that's approved booster for Moderna – it is an … impossible task," said KVUE viewer Katy.

AUSTIN, Texas — This week, KVUE viewer Katy reached out. She said she's been trying to schedule a COVID-19 booster shot, but it's been nearly impossible.

After searching for a day and calling multiple locations, she said she'll have to wait days or even weeks to get her third shot.

Ogechika Alozie with the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Taskforce said demand is high.

"We should have more than enough supply," said Alozie. "We have more than enough vaccines in our stockpile. It's just a question of sometimes the demand surges, and like with everything else this holiday season, the supply chain isn't able to keep up."

As COVID-19 cases spike once again, many are eager to get boosted.

"Many people are having problems with them now," added Alozie. "Part of it is there's a rush. Part of that is since omicron came on board, there's been this sort of mad dash to get boosted."

Katy told KVUE the soonest appointment she found was about 15 miles away. However, without a car and her poor health, she couldn't make it.

KVUE did some research. We were curious to see how soon we could schedule an appointment for the Pfizer booster shot. CVS didn't have availability until Jan. 3, H-E-B had a spot open on Dec. 28 and Walgreens said Jan. 5.

CVS said in the past two weeks it has increased available appointments in its pharmacy locations. It's also hired and trained new employees to administer shots.

So far, 26% of fully vaccinated Texans have gotten a booster.

Dr. Alozie recommends everyone gets their booster shot once they can.