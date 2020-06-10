Stony Point High School reschedules next 2 football games after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The staff member had enough close contacts that it was necessary to quarantine the entire football team for two weeks.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Stony Point High School in Round Rock will miss its next two scheduled football games after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson for Round Rock ISD, the staff member had enough close contacts that it was necessary to quarantine the entire football team for two weeks. Both games are being rescheduled, the district said.

The school district sent a letter to the school’s parents, students and staff saying the local health department will begin a case investigation and contact any individuals determined to be in close contact. All students or staff will be notified by the Williamson County and Cities Health District or Austin Public Health as soon as possible, the letter said.

Stony Point was scheduled to begin its district schedule this week, with upcoming games against Vandegrift and Cedar Ridge. It is the first large classification (6A) Austin-area high school to experience a scheduling issue this football season.

The school district said its custodial teams will give extra attention to disinfecting the area occupied by the infected individual.