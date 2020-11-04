AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on March 25.

Still Austin Whiskey Co. will produce over 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer over the coming months to help responders battling the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're pleased to provide hand sanitizer for all the local heroes on the frontlines fighting this virus to ensure their safety while keeping the rest of us safe," said Chris Seals, CEO of Still Austin.

The distillery, in partnership with the City of Austin and Travis County COVID-19 emergency response, will provide bulk hand sanitizer to those on the frontlines free of charge.

Still Austin Whiskey is also supplying hand sanitizer to hospital systems and medical workers, as well as to essential businesses and non-profits.

Hand sanitizer will also be available to local residents at its Tasting Room in South Austin beginning on April 11.

There is a suggested $4 donation to help cover production costs, however, the distillery is offering two bottles per person for free.

Orders can be placed in advance on the distillery's website and collected via curbside pickup at 440 E. St. Elmo Road, Building F.

"In the coming days, we'll continue to work closely with the City of Austin... and Travis County Emergency Response for COVID-19 to provide support for the greater Austin community however we can," Seals said.

