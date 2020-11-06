Ohio state Senator Stephen Huffman asks if ‘colored population' get COVID-19 more due to lack of hand washing; Ohio Legislative Black Caucus responds

His comments are now generating national attention.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The impact of COVID-19 on the African American community surfaced during a hearing this week in which Ohio lawmakers were discussing legislation that would establish racism as a public health crisis in the state.

Comments from state Senator Stephen Huffman are now under fire in which he asked why there is a higher COVID-19 infection rate within the African American community.

“Could it just be that African Americans, or the colored population, do not wash their hands as well as other groups? Or wear masks? Or do not socially distance themselves. Could that just be the explanation of why there’s a higher incidence?”

Ohio Legislative Black Caucus President State Rep. Stephanie Howse of Cleveland issued the following statement Thursday morning about Huffman’s comment:

When we talk about the internalized racism that is deeply ingrained in our institutions and the obstacles Black Americans face in ever achieving meaningful change, this is exactly what we are talking about. The fact that a well-educated legislator, a Vice Chair of the Health Committee and a practicing medical doctor would, in a public setting, nonchalantly use such antiquated terminology paired with a hurtful, racist stereotype all in one breath reflects how unconscious this problem of racism is for too many.

Because he is not alone in the way he talks and the biases he holds. Black Ohioans have spent the last several days teaching lessons to people just like him about racism and trying to verbalize the pain we are feeling right now so others can better understand the Black experience. We are tired of these conversations, but we must not stop. Because only together can we finally recognize our societal shortcomings and strive to create a better world for the next generation.

This is why OLBC is calling upon the Senate and House legislators and staff to immediately take racial equity and implicit bias training. This training can help to identify racial biases within the General Assembly and make it easier for us as a legislature to recognize the racist policies already in state law and seek to level the playing field so all Ohioans can live the American Dream right here at home and Ohio can finally realize its true promise.

Howse also posted a video on Facebook with more reaction.

“No one can convince me that was a mistake, we didn’t hear what we heard,” she said. “When you are talking about colored populations, it is 2020. It’s offensive.”

The ACLU of Ohio also issued the following statement Thursday:

Steve Huffman must immediately step down from public office, and if he refuses to do so he must be removed from the Ohio State Senate. As a practicing physician of nearly 20 years, he knew precisely what type of harm his ignorant, heinous, and callously hurtful comments would have on communities of color in Ohio. His racist views and sentiments, which no doubt impact and effect his legislative record and priorities, are antithetical to everything the ACLU of Ohio stands for, the work we do, the relationships we hold, and the mission we uphold. There is no reality where he can remain a member of the Ohio General Assembly and make decisions that affect the very communities he undermines and clearly holds such contemptible attitudes. This is what systemic institutionalized racism looks like, and this is how it manifests itself and oppresses the day-to-day lives of People of Color. When willful hatred appears so blatantly and painfully, there is no logical move except to name it and stop it. Until we address white supremacy and white privilege in our public institutions and hold our public officials accountable, we will not have peace.

Huffman's comments are now getting national attention.

Huffman issued the following statement, according to USA Today: "Regrettably, I asked a question in an unintentionally awkward way that was perceived as hurtful and was exactly the opposite of what I meant. I was trying to focus on why COVID-19 affects people of color at a higher rate, since we really do not know all the reasons.”

Huffman represents District 5 in Southwest Ohio.

“Historically, the world ‘colored’ is associated with segregation and Jim Crow laws and is almost universally considered offensive in 2020,” OLBC noted in a press release. “Additionally, the unfounded idea that ‘black people are dirty’ has long been used as a racist stereotype in the United States to justify centuries of white superiority and Black oppression.”