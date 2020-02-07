Texas leaders react to Gov. Abbott's statewide order requiring face masks to be worn

Lawmakers took to Twitter to commend the governor for taking action.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, June 2, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide order requiring face masks to be worn in counties with more than 20 cases of COVID-19. Here's how Texas leaders responded.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett took to Twitter to commend the governor for taking action. He also said that if action was taken sooner, more lives could have been saved.

Austin City Councilmember Natasha Harper-Madison tweeted it was "about time" for this order.

Texas State Rep. Celia Israel said she was glad Gov. Abbott issued the order and called for President Donald Trump to do the same.

Texas State Rep. Erin Zwiener said she was grateful for this order but wished that it happened months ago.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said this order will help save lives.

Texas Speaker Dennis Bonnen applauded Gov. Abbott's actions on Twitter, saying that he continues to lead Texas through the pandemic.