AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on April 30.

St. Edward's University laid off an unknown number of employees on Tuesday citing coronavirus-related revenue loss as the reason, according to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin-American Statesman.

According to the Statesman, the university's president, George E. Martin, said in a letter to the community that the St. Edward's has been "profoundly and negatively impacted by COVID-19 pandemic in virtually every aspect of operations, from classroom instructions to athletics programs to facility management."

According to the Statesman report, St. Edward's employees said at a virtual meeting on Tuesday that officials announced an institution-wide restructuring in nine departments, including the following:

Academic affairs

The president's office and campus ministry

Student affairs and athletics

Marketing and communications.

Additionally, some minor and major degree programs were eliminated and some positions in purchasing, human resources and the university police department have been eliminated, according to the Statesman.

The Statesman reported that the school is expecting a 12% decline in revenue next year and a "modest decline" in enrollment.

WATCH: St. Edward's discontinues six sports amid COVID-19

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

TEA provides changes to 2020-21 school calendars, prepares for 'devastating impact' on students

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Austin, Travis County COVID-19 public health orders 'unlawful,' issues warning

Two tornadoes confirmed in the Central Texas area

Austin-Travis County stay-home order extended again as more Texas businesses reopen