Pro sports can soon return to Texas...but without the fans

During Gov. Abbott's press conference Monday, he said professional sports can begin again in Texas on or after May 31.

HOUSTON — Professional sports has been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed a way for sports to get back on track in the state. Fans, though, will have to wait to see their favorite sport in person.

In his press conference, the governor said professional sports, including basketball, baseball, car racing, football, golf, softball and tennis leagues can apply to the state health department for approval to hold events in Texas. Those events would take place on or after May 31.

Fans won’t be able to cheer on their favorite teams just yet, though. Spectators won’t be allowed.

The pro sports leagues need to submit plans that incorporate minimum stand health protocols recommended by the Department of State Health Services, as well as any additional safety steps they’re taking.