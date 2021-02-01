Some assisted living facilities navigating through data discrepancies to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Texas Assisted Living Association is happy distribution has started but hopes the process is streamlined to remove some discrepancies.

AUSTIN, Texas — Getting the COVID-19 vaccine into long-term care facilities isn't a easy process.

Carmen Tilton, the vice president of public policy for Texas Assisted Living Association said there are a few reasons why.

"I know that there's also a data lag in terms of when a vaccine is administered and when communication goes to the Department of State Health Services about the number of doses administered on a given day," said Tilton.

Tilton told KVUE that is causing confusion about how many doses of the vaccine are available in Texas.

This week, Texas Department of State Health services told pharmacies and hospitals not to hold on to COVID-19 vaccines, while many pharmacies said they have none to hold onto.

During the same week, staff and residents at 300 long term care facilities in Texas are expected to get vaccinated through a federal pharmacy partnership, according to the CDC.

Tilton said assisted living facilities are finding discrepancies between the lists from the CDC, pharmacies and the State, which tells them how many doses each facility gets and when.

"We have at the very least, three different lists, and you hope that like a community's name is across all three of them," said Tilton. "What we're finding is that sometimes the community's name is on one or two, but not the other. Sometimes they're on there twice, sometimes they're not on there at all."

Those discrepancies also slow down the process. Texas has more than 2,000 long term care facilities.

Tilton said Operation Warpspeed needs to ramp up some more to stay on schedule.

"We've got to really ramp up if we're going to knock this out in the next couple of weeks, because if we go on a 300-a-week basis ... that's 10 weeks, right, a little over 10 weeks," said Tilton.

According to the DSHS website, there are more than 80,000 frontline workers and vulnerable people in Travis County and over 15,000 of them have been vaccinated so far.

Tilton hopes that next week communities will get a more clear distribution process.

KVUE reached out to DSHS for a statement.

