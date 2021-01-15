Texans find comfort in Facebook group for COVID-19 patients and their families

"Covid Survivors from Texas" is a Facebook group creating a sense of unity among patients and their families.

AUSTIN, Texas — There are thousands of Texans who have been experiencing lingering COVID-19 symptoms for months, but one growing Facebook group, "Covid Survivors From Texas," has helped them build friendships and find comfort during a time of crippling isolation.

Blake Dunaway, a single mother of three in the Air National Guard, said she found the group after experiencing two months of symptoms.

Including a rash, severe dizziness and pain.

"Having other people say, 'Well, I tried this. Have you tried this? What about this,' it means we're all moving in the right direction and we're trying to help each other by trial and error," said Dunaway

But the group isn't just an outlet for patients, it's for family members too. Reyna Vasquez said her mother, Gloria, is fighting for her life at a hospital near San Antonio.

"Unfortunately, she is one of the people who has been more severely impacted She's been intubated since Dec. 21," said Vasquez

As her only child, she says not being able to get those daily updates from the nurses in person is the hardest part.

"When I post questions about my mom, something that the doctors have told us that they don't explain thoroughly enough, I'm able to post on the group and people will respond with answers to my questions or let them know they are thinking of me and praying for me," said Vasquez

To join the Facebook group, you can click on the page and hit "Request to join" and wait to be admitted.