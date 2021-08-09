Funeral arrangements for Austin police officer who died of COVID-19 to take place Thursday

Sgt. Steve Urias died of COVID-19 complications on Aug. 26.

AUSTIN, Texas — Funeral arrangements for an Austin Police Department officer who died of COVID-19 are set to take place Thursday. Sgt. Steve Urias died on Aug. 26.

APD announced a public visitation period will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 9, at Hill Country Bible Church on Ranch Road 620. A public funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. also at the church.

The Urias family is asking that all attendees wear a mask during the services. For those not able to attend in person, the service will be livestreamed online starting at 9:45 a.m.

Urias served with APD for 32 years. He is survived by his wife, adult son and daughter.

Austin Cops 4 Charities is accepting donations for the Urias family. You can donate on the organization’s website.

Urias was the second APD officer to die of COVID-19. Senior Officer Randolph Boyd died of coronavirus complications just one day prior.