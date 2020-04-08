Defenders Q&A: When will Pflugerville ISD start remote and on-campus classes?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — We know there's a lot to take in about the coronavirus crisis. That's why the KVUE Defenders are taking your questions every night.

Question: When will Pflugerville ISD start remote learning and on-campus instruction?

Answer: Summer break is almost over for kids in Pflugerville. They will begin learning online starting on Aug. 13, and virtual instruction will continue for at least the first three weeks of school. After that, the district will offer both remote and on-campus instruction.

Question: My daughter has asthma, and I'm concerned about her being exposed to coronavirus. What are my options in terms of her being able to continue online classes?

Answer: Most school districts in the Austin area are offering online-only instruction for the first few weeks of school. After that, most districts will offer both online and on-campus instruction.

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.