Applications open Thursday for Save Our Stages grant to help venues recover

On Wednesday, Sen. John Cornyn joined local Austin venue owners, artists and entertainment staff at Antone’s Downtown Austin to highlight the new grant program.

AUSTIN, Texas — Venues that were affected by the coronavirus pandemic will now be able to apply for a federal grant that could help them recover a lot of their losses.

U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Amy Klobuchar announced that their bipartisan Save Our Stages Act to provide $16.2 billion in relief was signed into law in December.

Venues may begin applying for these grants on Thursday, April 8.

The U.S. senator from Texas held a roundtable to hear how the pandemic has affected Austin’s live music industry and discuss how the Save Our Stage Act will help. He then toured Antone’s with owner Will Bridges before a press conference to announce the opening of grant applications on Thursday.

“In the Live Music Capital of the World, venues have been hit hard by the pandemic’s stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines,” Sen. Cornyn said in a statement. “Texas music venues were some of the first businesses to close, and they’ll likely be some of the last to open their doors.”

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant will be administered through the U.S. Small Business Administration.