San Marcos CISD offering $100 incentive to staff for getting COVID-19 booster

This marks the second time that the district has approved an incentive to offer to its employees.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos CISD employees can make $100 if they get the COVID-19 booster shot.

Earlier this month, the district's Board of Trustees approved the one-time stipend in a school board meeting. This marks the second time that the district has approved an incentive to offer to its employees. In July, employees were offered $250 to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The program would cost the district – at most – $120,000, if there were 100% staff participation, according to San Macros CISD trustee Miguel Arredondo. Arredondo said, however, that he did not expect the cost to reach $120,000 because the other incentive program did not garner 100% staff participation.

The board approved the incentive by a 4-3 vote.

As of Thursday, there were three cases of coronavirus, according to the district's dashboard.