San Marcos CISD approves giving employees $250 bonuses for getting COVID-19 vaccines

It will be paid in the fall to all 2021-22 school year workers who show proof of vaccination.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Monday night, San Marcos CISD approved giving employees $250 bonuses for getting COVID-19 vaccines.

The school district has a projected $300,000 budget for the bonuses, which it says will not come out of instructional funds. Trustees will discuss the source of funding later this year and could use federal ESSER funds to pay for the checks.

The incentive program was approved by a 5-2 vote. It will be paid in the fall to all 2021-22 school year workers who show proof of vaccination, including those who were already vaccinated before the announcement. Those with exemptions due to health or religious beliefs are also eligible.

Trustees on Monday debated the amount employees should receive, as well as whether to approve an amendment to provide two additional paid sick days. The motion to add sick days failed to reach consensus.

It comes as cases and hospitalizations increase across Central Texas, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

On Monday, Williamson County entered its highest level of COVID-19 transmission. Officials are calling it "Red Phase" and asking people to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, stay 6 feet away from others and avoid crowds.

Travis County has crossed the hospitalization rate needed to move into Stage 4, which is the county's second highest level of COVID-19 guidelines. The County hasn't officially moved into Stage 4, but officials are set to talk about the spread of the virus in a meeting on Tuesday morning.