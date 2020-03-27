AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on Feb. 26, 2020.

According to a press release from the Salvation Army, a client staying at the organization's Downtown Austin shelter has been identified as having the coronavirus.

Salvation Army said the client has been sent to a local hotel to be isolated. According to the release, 19 other clients shared a dorm with the individual.

The City and Salvation Army are working to move the 19 clients into another hotel to be isolated, according to the release.

Due to strict confidentiality policies, the Salvation Army will not release specific details about the individuals.

Salvation Army said the 19 clients will be isolated in the "safe sleep" area until they receive further direction from the City.

