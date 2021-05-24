How to protect kids too young to get vaccinated this summer

Vaccines for kids under 12 aren't expected to be approved until the fall at the earliest. There are still ways to have a safe and fun summer break.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Right now, anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. That's good news for many families, but it also means young kids are still at risk for catching the virus.

This has made it hard for some families to plan safe summer activities for all of their children. But there are still ways to have a fun and safe summer break.

Vaccines for children under 12 aren't expected to be approved until the fall at the earliest. While young children are less likely to get severe cases of COVID-19, they can still get sick.

So experts are sharing some activities that are OK to do this summer if you have young kids unable to get the vaccine.

First, no matter what you do, your child should always wear a mask while out in public. It's especially true if you choose to travel. Experts recommend double masking on planes and choosing shorter flights when possible.

If you're headed to the neighborhood pool, they of course can't wear a mask while swimming but the risk for spreading COVID-19 is low outdoors.

Indoor playdates with other kids are also fine, as long as the group stays small.

