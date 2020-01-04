AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is from July 2019.

Rooster Teeth has rescheduled its RTX gaming, animation and entertainment event in Austin, Texas, for September due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The event was originally scheduled to take place from July 3 to July 5, but will now take place over Labor Day Weekend from Sept. 5 through Sept. 7.

According to Rooster Teeth, badge holders will be eligible for a full refund. They said badge holders will be sent information regarding how to submit a refund request soon.

RTX issued the following statement regarding the rescheduling:

“In order to ensure a safe event experience, we are working with the city of Austin and maintaining communication with local health agencies to meet their high standards for health and safety protocols. We are training and preparing to implement additional precautionary measures at RTX such as increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of commonly touched objects like door handles, placing prominent hand sanitizer stations throughout our venues, and placing educational signage reminding attendees to take precautions. In addition to meeting the standards set forth by the city of Austin, we are also holding ourselves to the strict standards set by our parent company, WarnerMedia, who have already implemented several new policies in the last month to protect our staff at Rooster Teeth.”

WATCH: Austin RTX festival celebrates animation, gaming, comedy

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Gov. Greg Abbott issues essential services-only order until April 30; schools to remain closed until May 4

Company urged UT students to take Mexico spring break trip despite coronavirus pandemic

Group of Austin spring breakers tests positive for coronavirus after trip to Mexico

This interactive map shows you where coronavirus cases are in Texas