ROUND ROCK, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published on April 6, 2020, regarding the death of an Austin ISD employee.

A Round Rock ISD food services employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a letter from the district posted Monday.

The letter states the employee recently helped with preparing curbside meals at Anderson Mill Elementary School, and the employee's last day on campus was March 31.

The district said all employees who worked with this person have been notified and will be quarantined for the next two weeks. The district also said the food preparation area at the school has already been cleaned and sanitized.

Meal distributions will continue as planned with a new team.

This comes just hours after Austin ISD announced the death of one of its own food services employees. While Patricia Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19, the district could not confirm if that was the cause of her death.

RELATED: Austin ISD food service worker of 10 years dies after testing positive for COVID-19

You can read the full letter below:

"Round Rock ISD Parents and Guardians,

Today, our District was informed that a Round Rock ISD employee has received a positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

This employee is a food service worker who most recently prepared and distributed curbside meals at Anderson Mill Elementary School. The employee’s last day on campus was Tuesday, March 31. All members of the food services team who worked with this employee are quarantining for the next 14 days. Over the weekend, the food preparation area at Anderson Mill was cleaned and sanitized. Meal distribution continues at the school with a new team.

Safety is paramount as our dedicated employees work to ensure students have what they need as campuses are closed. Our certified food service workers wear gloves to prepare and distribute meals, and after each use, the food preparation area is sanitized. More mandatory practices include social distancing while at work and frequent handwashing. Beginning tomorrow, all food service workers at each of the District’s 13 meal distribution locations will also wear face-coverings over their nose and mouth.

Words can’t express our gratitude for our food service staff, whose work and dedication enable us to continue to deliver a critical service to our students during this public health emergency. Our thoughts are with our employee and their family as well as everyone affected by COVID-19.

Respectfully,

Steve Flores, Ph.D.

Superintendent of Schools"

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

White House Coronavirus Task Force gives update; Trump touts end of 3M dispute

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Travis, Hays, Fayette and Caldwell counties report rising numbers

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Coronavirus: Austin, Williamson County adopt CDC guideline, recommends public wear masks

When will Austin see coronavirus cases peak? Mayor Adler weighs in

Direct deposits coming soon to Texans, Gov. Abbott says