ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell signed a new order that lines up with the State of Texas orders for retail businesses. Those deemed non-essential can open back up for pick-up or delivery either by mail or to a customer's home, and that's good news for businesses in Round Rock.

Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan joined KVUE Daybreak on Wednesday, April, 22, to talk about how coronavirus stay-at-home orders are impacting the city.

There are 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Round Rock as of April 22. Round Rock and Williamson County as a whole haven't seen a huge spike in cases, and the mayor said he attributes that to residents following the stay-at-home orders.

"I think first and foremost our population is not as dense as Travis County," Mayor Morgan said. "But also I think our citizens and also Central Texans have really followed the stay-at-home, stay safe orders and that really has helped flatten the curve. I think it's a combination of both."

Round Rock gains a lot of revenue from events, and those baseball fields and hotel rooms are empty this spring. So, how's that affecting the City's budget?

"We've been looking at that and having our finance needs analyzed," the mayor added. "We have a number of events right now that should be going on and go on through the summer. We are looking at about a $14 million budget deficit this year. About $4 to $5 million of that is from the tourism side of things."

Kalahari Resort is going to be a huge addition to the City of Round Rock, and despite this pandemic, it is scheduled to open in fall 2020.

"It fell under the essential services that the governor set out in his stay-at-home orders," Mayor Morgan said. "I don't know that the construction has slowed down, and I don't know what impact it would have as people gradually come back and get comfortable getting around groups."

Mayor Morgan announced Round Rock Cares in April. It's a fund to help local businesses in Round Rock, and the mayor said it's getting several donations.

"We've raised about $400,000, but as I mentioned last time, we knew that the requests would far exceed the amount we raised," the mayor said. "So, we are still taking contributions."

