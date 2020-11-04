ROUND ROCK, Texas — The city of Round Rock is expecting to take a financial loss of approximately $10 million this fiscal year due to the impact of COVID-19, according to a report by Community Impact.

Round Rock's Chief Financial Officer Susan Morgan told Community Impact that the 80% bump the city typically sees this time of year due to tourism is not happening.

According to the report, the hardest hit to Round Rock's finances comes from its tourism.

