No, businesses do not have to close if employees test positive for coronavirus

HOUSTON — COVID-19 has again put a freeze on some of the Houston area’s hottest restaurants. Several locations have temporarily closed due to employees testing positive for COVID-19. Taste of Texas, Pappy’s and Nobies are just a few of the many currently closed, check out a more comprehensive list here.

The restaurants chose to close to protect their employees and patrons, they weren't forced.

“Like all businesses, there is no requirement to close when an employee tests positive,” explained Deanna Copeland, manager of Food Safety Programs at Harris County Public Health.

Copeland said the restaurants follow state laws, which currently do not require a business to close.

We took some of your questions to Copeland about businesses and COVID-19:

Robyn S.: “If a customer asks a restaurant or business if an employee has tested positive, are they required to honestly tell you?”

The answer: No.

“As protected information under HIPPA, they are not required to disclose if employees are ill,” Copeland said.

Robyn S.: “Do they (meaning businesses) have to track down customers who came in contact with the infected person?”

The answer: No.

“That is the job of the contact tracers at Harris County Public Health. The contact tracers reach out to the ill individuals directly,” Copeland said.

A gym employee, who doesn’t want to be identified, wrote in explaining their gym knowingly has active cases and isn’t telling anyone. They asked, “Can businesses face charges for failing to inform people about an outbreak inside their establishment?”

According to Harris County Public Health, if there’s an outbreak, meaning two or more cases, the county can issue a control order which is legally binding. So, make sure the county knows about it.

And just be aware that even though your favorite place may be open doesn’t mean it’s virus-free.

“Many restaurants are being proactive and closing their doors when they have positive cases,” Copeland said. “They are responsible for their employees as well as their customers, to do the right thing.”

