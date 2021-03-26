Not all providers are vaccinating all adults on Monday. Here are tips for the vaccine hunt

Not all providers will vaccinate the general population next week, but anyone 16 or older is encouraged to get on waitlists.

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting on Monday, anyone 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas, but not all providers will be scheduling appointments.

Vaccine hunter Kendra Wright has some tips to find an appointment. Wright founded "Kendra's COVID Coaches," a vaccine hunter group with more than 70 members. The team of volunteers has since helped thousands get vaccinated.

"Williamson County is great. Definitely get on their waitlist because they are working through that waitlist," said Wright. "I would say CVS is doing an amazing job. Their tool is great online and so they're pretty easy to get a vaccine for if you have some persistence. UT is coming on strong, so I would say UT."

Wright said when on the hunt be flexible. See if your primary care physician is a provider and get on multiple waitlists in different counties.

She also said timing is everything. State providers like CVS typically open appointments at midnight or early morning around 4 a.m.

"If you can volunteer, not only are you giving back but you'll also often end with a shot in the arm at the end of the day," said Wright. "So I would say that's a great way to help us get past COVID."

Not all providers will vaccinate the general population next week, but anyone 16 or older is encouraged to get on waitlists. It's important to note you have to be 18 or older to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 16 for the Pfizer shot.

Austin Public Health's spokesperson said next week, it's continuing to focus on groups 1A through 1C along with child care workers and school staff. If you're not in one of those groups, APH encourages you to use vaccinefinder.org to look for a different vaccine provider.

Williamson County's spokesperson said it currently has more than 16,000 eligible people on the waitlist, as well as 60,000 in the general population, which the county aims to start scheduling at the end of next week.

For those 80 and older, the Department of State Health Services said you can jump the line no matter the provider and without an appointment.

"If you're still in a vulnerable group that is not vaccinated, don't give up hope," said Wright.

Wright's team also provides resources and groups to join to help get an appointment. Email covidcoaches21@gmail.com for resources.

Also, Oak Hill United Methodist Church created a resource page as well with links to make appointments with various providers and a description of what to expect.