AUSTIN, Texas — With Gov. Greg Abbott loosening occupancy restrictions, one Austin pastor held service inside of his church but it didn't go as planned.

Pastor Jonathan Botello has been pretty creative during this pandemic. He said his church, House of The Living God, successfully held service online and in the parking lot of his Pentecostal church.

So, he thought everyone was ready to move forward and finally have service inside of the church but he was wrong.

"Well, it was just me by myself this morning," said Botello.

Bontello's entire congregation decided to stay home and watch service online.

Botello sent KVUE photos of his sanctuary with chairs spread apart for social distancing. He also encouraged his congregation to wear masks, but following guidelines put into place by Gov. Abbott was not enough to convince his congregation to come back just yet.

"Right now because it is so early, they are uncomfortable," said Botello."You know whether they're coming to church, going to the movies, or going out to eat at a restaurant, there's still that stigma that's there, which is completely understandable."

Botello said he held a tent revival Saturday night that had a better turnout, with over 20 people worshiping from their vehicles.

"If people feel more comfortable doing it this way, I have no problem with it," said Botello. "I'll go outside with the speaker and my guitar and I'll sing, I'll praise the lord and I'll reach them that way. "

Botello told KVUE he plans to continue to invite his congregation and anyone who wants to attend his Sunday services.

