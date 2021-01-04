Plant-based COVID-19 vaccine trial needs volunteers in our area

Dr. Brian Ward said people confuse the plant with nicotine tobacco but it is actually a distant cousin.

AUSTIN, Texas — A plant-based COVID-19 vaccine is inching closer to emergency use authorization by starting trials around the country, including Austin.

Three COVID-19 vaccines received emergency use authorization in the U.S., and a couple more are starting to work through phase three of clinical trials to join the list.

Medicago is one of them but instead of making proteins from insects or mammals, this vaccine is plant-based.

"We're using the plant as a bioreactor, purifying the protein and then giving it with an adjuvant," said Medicago Medical Officer Brian Ward. "The RNA and DNA vaccines are the things like, the RNA would be the Moderna."

Dr. Ward said the plant used in the vaccine is nicotiana benthamiana, a weed that grows in Australia. It's not to be confused with its distant cousin, nicotiana tabacum, which is tobacco used to make cigarettes.

"This is not something that somebody who's trying to quit smoking, for example, would need to stay away from," said Ward. "There's really no residual tobacco material because it's first not tobacco, and second of all, it's highly purified."

Ward said although the vaccine is plant-based, the two-dose shot isn't healthier than others that have been authorized, but it does have some benefits. He said it has shown a stronger immune response to create antibodies faster, can be easily stored in a refrigerator and it shows signs of fighting against other variants.

The Canada-based company started trials there, as well as in the U.S.

Here in Austin, Benchmark Research CEO Mark Lacy said the company will conduct trials for Medicago's vaccine next week. He said they need 250 volunteers. Volunteering includes compensation.

"Even though we have enough vaccine for the entire United States or will have enough for the entire United States by May, what we don't have is enough vaccines to send all around the world," said Lacy. "Until you really get into Africa and South America and those kind of countries and all that sort of thing, you're going to continue to see flares of of coronavirus."

Lacy predicts the Medicago vaccine will be up for consideration for authorization within the next couple of months.

If you want to participate in a Benchmark Research trial, you can go online or call 888-902-9605.