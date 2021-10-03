Phase 1C will begin in Texas by adding vaccine eligibility to those 50 and up

According to the DSHS, more than 93% of the state's fatalities caused by the virus have been in people 50 or older.

AUSTIN, Texas — After recently expanding vaccine eligibility to teachers and child care workers, the Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday announced that, starting March 15, people 50 years or older will now be eligible too, kicking off Phase 1C across the state.

Currently, in addition to teachers, frontline workers and those in long-term care facilities, the vaccine is also available to people 65 or older and people 16 and up who have health conditions that make them at higher risk with COVID-19.

According to the DSHS, more than 93% of the state's fatalities caused by the virus have been in people 50 or older, with people in the range of 50 to 64 accounting for 20% of all deaths.

“We’ve seen a remarkable decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths since people 65 and older started becoming fully vaccinated in January,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. “Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the State’s priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state’s health care system.”

The DSHS reports that more than half of all Texas seniors have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 30% are now fully vaccinated.

"The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Texas hospitals has fallen by two-thirds from its peak in mid-January," the DSHS said. "There are about 5 million Texans between the ages of 50 and 64; more than 1 million of them are already vaccinated."

Those 50 to 64 years old are the priority group for Phase 1C in Texas.

"As Texas progresses into Phase 1C in the coming weeks, the state will continue to work with vaccine providers and other local partners to ensure that people who are in Phase 1A, 1B and 1C have access to the vaccine," the DSHS said Wednesday. "Individual providers will have the flexibility to further prioritize vaccination within these groups."