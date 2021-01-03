Pflugerville ISD to pay employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

District officials said the stipend would be available to employees until August 31.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville ISD employees may now get paid if they get the COVID-19 vaccine after the school board approved a one-time stipend in its Feb. 25 meeting.

District employees may receive a $100 stipend for being vaccinated after the board unanimously approved the agenda item, 7-0.

According to Pflugerville ISD Superintendent, Dr. Douglas Killian, the district hopes the stipend will incentive staff to get the vaccine, thus boosting immunity among its employee base. Killian said the district is seeing about 60% participation rate among the eligible district staff thus far.

“We’re trying to get that number up and part of the reason why is we’re trying to keep our workforce working and protected while they are working,” Killian said.

Killian said the stipend would be available to employees until August 31. The district said it expects the vaccine will be more readily available to more people by August, so then more of its younger, healthier staff members would be able to get the stipend, too.

Killian also said staff may use their leave to go get the vaccine.