Pflugerville Fire Department could run out of money in 4 years due to COVID-19 costs

The majority of the costs were related to overtime wages and additional personal protective equipment for firefighters and medical technicians.

According to a press release dated June 2, a report shows the Pflugerville Fire Department incurred more than $200,000 in "unbudgeted costs" as it responded to the coronavirus pandemic. The department said if they don't receive additional funding or have "drastic cuts" in services, the PFD will run out of money in four years.

A finance director handed the report to the government that operates the PFD, saying the majority of the costs were related to overtime wages and additional personal protective equipment for firefighters and medical technicians.

The Emergency Services District (ESD) received a $43,687 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of the federal government's stimulus package, Finance Director Jessica Frazier said. In addition, the fire department also applied for a grant worth more than $45,000 from FEMA's Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

PFD Chief Ron Moellenberg told ESD commissioners that federal outlays don't fully reimburse the fire department, adding that the department will "suffer a lot financially."

“You never recover all that you have spent,” Moellenberg said. “And in many cases, what payments you do receive will take three years to get here.”

Moellenberg said 70% of the department's budget is used for paying firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

"You can’t cut the budget without cutting people,” Moellenberg told ESD commissioners.