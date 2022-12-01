President of American Veterinary Medical Association: 1 in 1,000,000 chance your pet can catch COVID-19

But Dr. Jose Arce agreed with a veterinarian at the Texas A&M University's College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences who said there will be more cases.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin veterinarian is seeing more cases of Bordetella, parainfluenza and perhaps COVID-19.

Dr. Judi Leake said the increase of cases started around Christmastime, but the chief veterinary officer of Zippivet doesn't test for COVID-19.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AMVA), veterinarians must eliminate other illnesses before requesting a coronavirus test from the government.

Also, a veterinarian with the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Science said pet infections reflect spillover from human infections, so we should expect more pet infections. The president of the AVMA agreed.

Since 2020, Dr. Jose Arce said there have been 300 confirmed coronavirus cases in animals in the U.S. But despite anticipating an increase, Arce said it is actually rare for animals to get the virus.

"Well, you know, when viruses mutate, there's always a concern," Dr. Arce said.

Arce also listed symptoms to watch out for: sneezing, runny nose, eye discharge, coughing, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath. He said treatment includes antibiotics and cough suppressants. Call your vet if your pet has these symptoms.