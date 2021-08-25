Pentagon mandates military service members to get FDA approved COVID vaccine

"When you join the military, some choices you give up," said Vietnam combat veteran Glenn Towery.

AUSTIN, Texas — Now that the Pfizer vaccine has full FDA approval, all U.S. military service members must get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Wednesday memo issued by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The COVID vaccine is being added to a list of 17 vaccines that may be required for some deployments.

"These efforts ensure the safety of our service members and promote the readiness of our force," said the Pentagon spokesperson.

The Chairman of The Veterans Suicide Prevention Channel and Vietnam Combat Vet Glenn Towery remembered when he joined the Navy.

"They put that gun on your arm and it's air compressed and it blows the vaccine right through your skin, into your body," said Towery. "No one asked me to take a vaccine. They told me where to go, get in line and we lined up. It was like an order."

Austin's memo read in part, "mandatory vaccinations are familiar to all of our service members, and mission-critical inoculation is almost as old as the U.S. military itself."

Towery said he wouldn't change that part of his experience in the Navy.

"When you join the military, you join to follow orders and to do what is necessary to protect this great nation," said Towery. "If it means getting the vaccine in order to protect yourself and to protect the guy or the gal next to you and to protect the nation, then you should consider that a duty and a privilege.

Towery got his COVID vaccine in March. According to the Pentagon, more than 800,000 service members are not fully vaccinated. For Towery, vaccines were the least of his worries.

"I suffered with PTSD from my wartime experience, and I pledged my life to trying to help other veterans like myself to get better from their condition," said Towery.

The memo also noted that COVID shot exemptions will be consistent with the military's other vaccine exemption policies. Right now, the DOD hasn't set a COVID shot deadline.