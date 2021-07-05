Local parents weigh in on if they will get their children vaccinated against COVID-19

The FDA is expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old as soon as next week.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local parents gave mixed reactions to the announcement that the FDA is expected to give emergency use authorization to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 years old as soon as next week.

"I can't truly exhale until my kids are safe and vaccinated," said mom Sandra Cardona.

The Cedar Park mom has a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old. She said the two have been itching to get back into group activities.

"They have a summer coming," said Cardona. "They want to swim and go to Schlitterbahn and all those things they look forward to when school ends."

For Rod Mercado's family in Pflugerville, the doctor's approval and the pain of losing his father from COVID-19 complications are enough for him to get his 13-year-old vaccinated.

"It was really hard having to try to talk to him over Facebook Messenger," said Mercado. "I couldn't be there, and as hard as it was, I wouldn't want anyone to go through that."

Some parents are choosing not to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19. Catharine Layton said the risk isn't high enough for her to consider getting her children the shot.

"There is no way I would ever give my child something under emergency use authorization with such a low death rate because of COVID," said Layton. "If it was ebola, I would feel differently, but COVID, no way."

According to a recent American Academy of Pediatrics and Children's Hospital Association report, children currently make up 22% of recent COVID-19 cases in the nation, about 14% of total cases throughout the pandemic and only about 1% to 3.5% of all hospitalizations.

On Friday, Pfizer announced it started the application process for full approval for use in people 16 and older. Experts predict it could be fully approved within a month.

