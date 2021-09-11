'Our kids are the guinea pigs' | Father of 11-year-old explains why his daughter isn't getting the COVID-19 vaccine, for now

Health leaders released survey results after asking parents if they'd get their kids vaccinated – 66% said yes, while 26% said no.

AUSTIN, Texas — For months, we've heard from doctors, health leaders and, lately, parents who are choosing to get their 5- to 11-year-olds signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination.

KVUE reached out to parents on social media on Friday about the vaccine and, no surprise, not everyone was in agreement.

Steven Albarracin said, as of now, his family is choosing not to get his 11-year-old vaccinated. Albarracin said he's not anti-vaccine, but he is anti-COVID-19 vaccine as of now.

"It seems like our kids are the guinea pigs," Albarracin said, saying one reason they are saying no is he wants more information, data and studies done.

He added that, since his daughter is 11, she is not high-risk.

"If we had clear, accurate information, and it's not to attack people, then we could make informative decisions," he said. "But, as of right now, if I don't see an actual need for the vaccine because her age group is considered low, then why even consider taking it?"

Albarracin said they specifically want more information about both the advantages and disadvantages of the vaccine on kids.

On Tuesday, health leaders released the results of a survey where they asked parents and caregivers of more than 10,763 kids.

The question: do you plan to vaccinate your child?

66% said yes

26% said no

7% said unsure

1% said only if required