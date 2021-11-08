Austin's Paramount Theatre requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for live events

The new policy went into effect on Friday, Aug. 13.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Paramount Theatre in Austin is now requiring attendees to present either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative coronavirus test before events.

The new rule went into effect Friday, Aug. 13. It applies to patrons 12 and older attending live events at the Paramount and Stateside Theatres.

If a ticketholder can’t meet the requirements, Paramount in a Facebook post Thursday said it will issue refunds up to 24 hours before events. Getting a refund the day of an event is prohibited.

Bringing your vaccine card to the venue, showing a photo of your card or using an app to demonstrate vaccine status is sufficient. To get in based on vaccination status, you must be fully vaccinated, meaning you received your final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine 14 days before entering the theatre.

All negative test results must come from a test taken within 48 hours of the event. Paramount said it will cross-check vaccine cards and test results with IDs.

Paramount is also requiring all guests to wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking at their seat.

Effective Friday, August 13, the following is now required to attend live events at the Paramount & Stateside... Posted by Paramount Theatre on Thursday, August 12, 2021

“This is our policy for the foreseeable future,” the theatre said in its Facebook post.

The theatre’s full Health & Safety initiatives can be found on its website, according to the Facebook post.