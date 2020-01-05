AUSTIN, Texas — If you want to play golf or some outdoor sports, Governor Greg Abbott is giving you the green light, but there's a checklist to follow. You can't play with more than 4 people and it can't be a contact sport.

You're being asked to social distance when playing tennis, golf, or anything else.

Golfers can pick up their clubs and head to the courses starting Friday. The city updated its website showing their new rules and they said it will be 4 players per tee time.

The city said golfers can have one spectator per player but they have to stay off greens at all times. Abbott's guidance said golfers should clean and sanitize golf carts after use and, except for people who live together, you can't sit with multiple people in a golf cart.

The city's courses are Roy Kizer Course, Hancock Course, Morris Williams Course, Lion Municipal Course, Grey Rock Course, and Jimmy Clay Course.

All driving ranges, excluding Hancock, will re-open with social distancing and limits on spacing.

Abbott said players should self-screen before playing any sports and players should make sure you don't have any new or worsening COVID-19 symptoms.

The city's tennis courts are also opening up on Monday. Caswell Tennis Center's Director Lea Sauls said they're looking forward to seeing players again, but they'll make sure everyone is being safe.

"We're also going to sanitize everything very regularly as much as we can," said Sauls. "I think playing tennis is good for people and being outside is good for people. I think social distancing should not be a problem for tennis players or golfers, but still, I think that staying cautious for everyone's safety is really important."

According to the governor's plans, public swimming pools are still off-limits.

