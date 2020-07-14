Number of ICU hospital beds in Texas drops below 10%

The state had 984 ICU beds available as of Monday.

TEXAS, USA — As the coronavirus outbreak continues to require more hospital admissions, the number of available Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in the state has fallen to less than 10%.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, only 984 ICU beds were available as of Monday. That represents only about 8.5% of the roughly 11,100 ICU beds in the state.

State health department data also reveal that the percentage of available, non-ICU hospital beds stands at 21.5%, with only 12,066 of 55,600 beds available.

According to The Texas Tribune, Texas hospitals are running out of drugs, beds, ventilators and staff. Many hospitals in the state are no longer accepting transfer patients in order to maintain spaces for an expected surge.

Gov. Greg Abbott has expanded a ban on elective procedures to more than 100 counties across the state. Abbott has warned that if the trend continues, he may order another lockdown.

Through Monday, Texas health officials reported 264,313 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus since the outbreak began, 136,419 recoveries and 3,235 fatalities.

In Travis County there were 459 people hospitalized as of Monday, with 151 in the ICU and 86 on ventilators.

Meanwhile, Williamson County reported 12% of its ICU beds were available, with 28% of hospital beds available.