AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report by the Austin-American Statesman, the North by Northwest (NXNW) brewpub in North Austin has permanently closed due to a loss in revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 17, the City ordered the closure of bars and restaurants, with the exception of to-go orders, and those restrictions have yet to be lifted as of April 16.

Davis Tucker, the owner of NXNW said he made the decision to close the brewpub rather than drag it out, according to the Statesman.

The brewpub was first opened up in 1999 and was one of two Austin brewpubs to survive long-term, according to the Statesman, with the other being the 50-year-old Draught House Pub & Brewery.

According to the Statesman report, Tucker doesn't expect NXNW to be his last venture in the beer industry.

WATCH: Are we headed for another Great Depression? Economists say no

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Put Texas back to work!' | Protesters rally at Texas State Capitol, Governor's Mansion to reopen economy

Willie Nelson hosting 'Come And Toke It' live stream event at 4:20 on 4/20

You can cut down your visits to the post office, USPS says

Austin physician charged with possession of child pornography