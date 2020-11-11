Nirenberg is the second high-ranking local official to self-quarantine in the past week, following a similar situation with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is self-quarantining at home as a precautionary measure after learning that he was "exposed" to someone over the weekend who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The mayor is currently awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test that he took earlier in the day.

Nirenberg tweeted the announcement Tuesday evening, virtually at the same time as the day's regular coronavirus response briefing with local leaders – which the mayor has led since the pandemic began – was getting underway.

This morning, I learned that I had been exposed to an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19. The brief exposure took place Saturday.



I was wearing a mask at the time of the exposure and am currently awaiting my test results.



1/3 — Mayor Ron | Wear a mask! 😷 (@Ron_Nirenberg) November 11, 2020

While the mayor didn't specify on his health Tuesday evening, he went on to tweet that he wore a mask at the time of the "brief" Saturday interaction and is now monitoring himself "for any symptoms."

Meanwhile, at Tuesday's briefing, Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger emphasized that anyone who may have interacted with Nirenberg in the past few days "is not at an elevated risk."

Nirenberg is the second high-ranking San Antonio-area official to self-quarantine in the past week, following a similar situation with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. It was announced Saturday morning that Wolff's COVID-19 test came back negative.

A staunch advocate for taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Bexar County since the pandemic began, Nirenberg's decision to self-quarantine comes amid a period of renewed virus surge across the state and country. While Bridger last week stopped short of saying that we're in a second wave, daily cases totals and hospitalization numbers have steadily been on the rise since the start of October.