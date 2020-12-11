Manor ISD reports six new COVID-19 cases this week, temporarily closes elementary campus

As of Wednesday, Nov. 11, a total of 15 staff members and two students have tested positive for COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 school year at Manor ISD.

MANOR, Texas — Manor ISD has reported at least six new COVID-19 cases this week, with most of them involving staff members.

Since Tuesday, Nov. 10, the district has reported positive cases at the following locations:

Students and staff whom the district identified as having close contact with the student who tested positive at Manor High School, the staff member who tested positive at Decker Middle School and the staff member who tested positive at Presidential Meadows Elementary School must quarantine until Nov. 29, the district said. They can return to the campuses on Nov. 30.

Close contacts of the two staff members at the Manor ISD Central Office building must quarantine until Nov. 21.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 12, all students at Bluebonnet Trail Elementary will temporarily move to 100% remote instruction because of the case there. They, too, can return to the campus on Nov. 30.

Manor Elementary Early Learning Center students will be allowed to return back to campus on Friday, Nov. 12, after the district closed it down for two weeks following two positive cases among staff members.

Lago Elementary School will remain closed until Monday, Nov. 16. Students can return to campus the following day.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 11, a total of 15 staff members and two students have tested positive for COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 school year at Manor ISD.

You can get the latest numbers from the district's online dashboard.