NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The City of New Braunfels announced on Thursday that its river parks, along with some other facilities, would reopen with some restrictions after Gov. Greg Abbott amended his Report to Open Texas.

On the Comal River, Prince Solms Park, Hinman Island and the City Tube Chute will reopen on May 8 with limited capacity. Floating under the San Antonio Street bridge will remain closed, along with the Last Public Exit.

On the Guadalupe River, Cypress Bend Park and River Acres Park will reopen Saturday, May 9, with a limited capacity.

Other features scheduled to reopen are the Das Rec, which is scheduled to reopen on May 18, and Landa Park Aquatic Center, which is scheduled to reopen on June 1.

“Following the governor’s orders, we are encouraged to see our community begin to reopen. Our goal is to create an environment where social distancing is possible while enjoying our beautiful parks and rivers. However, parkgoers also have a responsibility to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and should commit to following the governor’s orders and safety precautions, including social distancing,” said New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel.

