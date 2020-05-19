Fox News host urges viewers to not take hydroxychloroquine like Trump

The president criticized Fox News after anchor Neil Cavuto called it 'stunning' that Trump would take a malaria drug to try and protect against COVID-19.

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump is criticizing Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto, who strongly urged viewers on Monday not to follow the example of the president, who revealed that he is taking a malaria drug to protect against the coronavirus.

Trump said he has been taking the drug hydroxychloroquine for about a week and a half. The president, and some Fox News personalities, had earlier promoted the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19, but the government has warned of potentially fatal side effects.

Cavuto, who has multiple sclerosis and other health issues, called Trump’s admission stunning. He warned viewers in vulnerable health that they could face serious consequences if they followed the president’s example.

“This is a leap that should not be taken casually by those watching at home or assuming, well, the president of the United States says it’s okay,” Cavuto said.

He said he was saying it “not to make a political point here, but a life and death point. Be very, very careful.”

A few hours after Cavuto's comments, the president tweeted that Fox News "is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!"